Obituary | John A. Gerdes

John A. Gerdes, Nov. 26, 1939 – Jan. 24, 2019 John was originally from Ohio but spent most of his life in Kingman. He was a master craftsman, artist, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He spent most of his free time working in his garage building or fixing almost anything. He had a great love of animals (especially cats), rescuing many over his lifetime. He loved riding his motorcycles and giving his children and grandchildren rides on his cycle. There are so many things that he crafted over the years that will stand as a reminder to all of how great an artist and woodworker he was.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years; Linda Gerdes, by his son; Tim Gerdes, and his daughters; Francis Copper and Chlorissa Awik. He also left behind a legacy of eight grandchildren. Their names are Christopher Cooper, Vanessa Rivas, Fadi Awik, Rashid Awik, Kaimlie Awik, Bashir Awik, Jessica Gerdes and Samantha Gerdes.

MISS ME – BUT LET ME GO

When I come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room.

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little – but not too long

And not with your head bowed low.

Remember the love that we once shared

Miss me – but let me go.

For this is a journey that we all must take

And each must go alone. It’s all part of the Master’s plan

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick of heart

Go to the friends we know

And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds.

Miss me – But let me Go!

Author Unknown