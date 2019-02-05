Paper pulled to begin Stringer recall attempt

PHOENIX – A Cave Creek Democrat has taken the first legal steps that could lead to a recall of state Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott.

Chris Hanlon has filed the necessary papers with the Secretary of State’s Office to begin collecting and spending money. And he said the newly formed organization, Arizona Deserves Better, has members who live in the Prescott Republican’s legislative district who are from both parties as well as political independents.

Hanlon told Capitol Media Services that, for the moment, he’s adopting a wait-and-see attitude.

“We’re watching the House Ethics Committee very closely,” he said. That panel is reviewing a pair of complaints filed against Stringer by colleagues dealing with both his statements last year about race and immigration as well as the recent disclosure he had been arrested in 1983 in Baltimore on various charges, including child pornography.

At this point all that has happened is that Rep. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, who chairs the committee, has hired outside attorneys to look into the complaints.

“We believe that David Stringer has proven himself unfit to serve in the Arizona Legislature and we think he should be removed,” Hanlon said.

That is an option if the Ethics Committee finds Stringer violated House rules, including bringing disrepute onto the Legislature. But the committee only makes a recommendation, with the final decision up to the full House.

Hanlon said members of his group are willing to let that process play out – but only for so long.

“If action is not forthcoming in a timely way, we will act,” he said, including a recall.

That is a major lift.

It takes the signatures of 25 percent of those who voted in the last election to even force a special election. After considering the fact that voters in Legislative District 1 cast ballots for two representatives, the Secretary of State’s Office figures it would take about 24,990 valid signatures on petitions to force an election.

Given the normal rate of bad signatures, a more realistic goal would be close to 32,500.

And there’s something else: Recall backers have just 120 days from the time they actually start circulating petitions to reach that goal. That means gathering an average of about 270 signatures a day, seven days a week.

Even if they get the signatures, all that does is set up a special election in which Stringer’s name is automatically on the ballot along with anyone else who can submit nominating petitions.

There was no immediate response from Stringer.

To date there has been only one successful legislative recall.