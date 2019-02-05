Rants and Raves | February 6, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Trump’s fake photos mask a larger truth: The real truth this dirtbag can’t face is 15 pages, small print, of unbelievable accomplishments of Trump, including lowest unemployment for all in 40 years. White House in chaos? Can’t go like Trump goes, achieve his achievements in chaos.

Stone arrested, faces obstruction charges: More fake charges from Mueller who has dragged his top dog, Andrew Weissman, with him for years. Both Mueller and Weissman’s corruption is astonishing – both men should be behind bars. One day, justice will do just that – jail them.

Cartoon – The sky is falling – in 12 years: “Lexie” Cortez is a special kind of stupid. Her and others of her ilk like California Kamala, have plans for giveaways, it is estimated, that would cost more than all monies taken in by our government. Venezuela, here we come.



MATS – Mercury and Air Toxic Standards: More left wing campus hysteria. Obama’s goal – put coal-fired power plants out of business. Obama’s admin was indifferent toward required cost benefits analysis, jumping from millions to multiple billions. Under Trump. that’s corrected; plants safely back in business.

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union: When Hades freezes over will I believe Trump will embrace unity. He and Hillary were made from the same rigid, privileged cloth.

Fentanyl bust: So glad to see the big Fentanyl bust – For those still confused, it was coming in from Mexico in a vegetable truck. They must have been coming here for “a better life.” You think?

Community view: Take a step back – community view was spot on. Without term limits, things just will not get better. The rich will continue to get richer and the poor will continue to struggle. Time to dump the Democrats and Republicans. Start over.

Feds flag Arizona senator for excessive campaign donations: Please Martha, make us proud of you. No bad publicity so early in your congressional career.

State school chief wants to repeal ‘no promo homo’ ban: Schools need to teach the three R’s. Let the parents deal with other problems. Sorry that a lot of today’s parents are semi-literate but it is what it is. Teachers are not baby sitters.