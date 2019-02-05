Rural manufacturing and the 2020 executive budget

KINGMAN – Representatives from the Governor’s Office spoke to Kingmanites about the Fiscal Year 2020 budget on Friday, and while Mayor Jen Miles said there was a lot of good news, she wanted to know what the governor has planned for manufacturing infrastructure in rural Arizona.

Sarah Bingham, Governor’s Office budget analyst, began her presentation by pointing to projects the state can now undertake thanks to the public safety fee, or vehicle registration fee, about which many Arizonans are up in arms. Money that was being used for highway patrol can now be used for transportation infrastructure projects, she said.

That includes some $130 million between FY 2020 and FY 2022 to “accelerate and expand” construction on segments of Interstate 17 between Anthem and Black City Canyon. It also provides for “fully-funded road maintenance.”

Bingham also spoke to the future of rural Arizona’s digital highway infrastructure. She said according to data provided by the Federal Communications Commission, 825,000 Arizonans don’t have access to high-speed internet.

“Arizona lags behind many of our neighboring states to the north and west when it comes to high-speed internet access. To address that, the FY 2020 executive budget restores $7 million in funding for grants that attract, expand or retain Arizona enterprise,” Bingham said. “And of that $7million, $3 million will be used to establish a competitive rural broadband development grants program, which will provide critical funding to local projects across the state that develop high-speed internet infrastructure.”

She said the budget also works to keep more money in the pockets of Arizona counties. Eliminating the cost sharing for operating costs for the Department of Juvenile Corrections would lead to counties receiving an additional $19 million in ongoing cost reductions for FY 2020, Bingham said.

And she noted the $700,000 that will go toward increasing the state’s import capacity by way of building a cold storage room at the Maricopa County port of entry of Nogales. That, Bingham said, will help Arizona compete with other border states for the import of temperature-sensitive goods like fruit.

While she said the infrastructure news sounded good, Mayor Jen Miles wanted to know the plan for manufacturing in rural Arizona. She told the Governor’s Office representatives that Kingman has an industrial park that is the largest concentration of industry outside of Maricopa County. She said infrastructure is critical for future job development in Kingman, and that the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway interchange is “critically needed.”

“It’s critically needed for safety because right now we only have one access in and out of the park and that leads onto Route 66,” Miles said. “We need that direct line. It’s needed to open up over 2,400 acres of immediately developable land for industrial development. We have stakeholders ready to build. We’ve just been seeking the state’s support for this.”

The mayor also noted that as a regional transportation hub, the benefits of Rancho would extend well beyond Kingman. She said investing in rural infrastructure would help Arizona become stronger as a whole. The City is looking for a $20 million contribution over five years from the state.

“What kind of thought has been put into this budget for expansion to manufacturing and infrastructure for manufacturing in rural Arizona?” the mayor asked.

Matt Gress, Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget director, said he would follow up with the mayor to get additional information, and would speak to others affiliated with the Governor’s Office about the project.

