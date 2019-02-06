Combat Vets give $2,000 to Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council has received a sizable donation of $2,000 from the Colorado River Chapter of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, with JAVC President Pat Farrell saying “every penny” is set to go toward the Operation 6 veteran housing project.

Along with a place to live off the streets, Operation 6 will get veterans involved with services like those offered at the Joe Bibich Veterans Service Office. CVMA’s mission is to support and defend those veterans who have defended the country and its freedoms.

The funds were raised at the Colorado River Chapter, 32-7, first annual Poker Run Nov. 17.

“Our focus is to help veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter, and guidance, or simply to say ‘thank you’ and ‘welcome home,’” the association wrote in an email.

Farrell is grateful for those efforts and for CVMA’s ongoing support.

“It’s a great group of people, they’ve been supporting us for years,” Farrell said. “They understand the needs of veterans, they’re all combat veterans.”

In providing a brief update on the renovations of downtown Kingman’s Arnold Plaza, which will house Operation 6, Farrell said work continues on the roof. That work is expected to be completed within two or three weeks.

“We can’t do anything else until the roof is on,” Farrell said.