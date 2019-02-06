Diet center’s exercise tip of the week – shoes or equipment?

Which is more beneficial to weight loss shoes or exercise equipment?

Hi this is Eunice with Diet Center.

If you said both you are correct.

One of the best investments you can make to help you exercise is the purchase of a good pair of shoes! Proper fitting shoes are important for the safety and comfort that contribute to a good workout. A bad fit can result in chronically aching feet and muscle strains. Good shoes will help you feel good so you stick to the exercise program that will help you lose weight. Good fit, support, and cushioning should be the most important things you look for.

Your arch should rest on the shoe’s arch, with your heel held firmly but comfortably. Experts say that there should be about ¼ inch space between your toes and the tip of the shoe. Consider shoes appropriate for your activities. For example, front-to-back cushioning is good for running and walking because of the primarily forward motion. Housework, tennis, gardening, and dancing are examples of activities that require pivoting. These activities require more side support. Look for shoes with more padding on the tongue, collar and around the heel. You might consider cross-training shoes that are suitable for several activities.

Typically, lighter shoes are better. Also, you want shoes with traction to avoid slipping. Test out the shoes. Shoes for exercise should feel comfortable in the store and not require breaking in. Try jumping up and landing on your forefoot. You should barely feel anything in well-cushioned shoes. Rock side to side and make sure that you don’t wobble. Your shoes should feel flexible when pivoting in different directions. The right shoes can make all the difference when it comes to comfort, safety and performance.

What about exercise equipment? Machines cannot magically fix our bodies. However, having them may provide convenience and motivate us to use them. If you’re considering purchasing exercise equipment, consider second-hand pieces if you cannot afford a high-quality brand. Purchase equipment that fits comfortably in your home, or fits through the door of the room you want it in. If you’re purchasing equipment because you dislike visits to the gym, you may want to go a few times so that you can experiment and find out which pieces of equipment you enjoy. You can get a better picture spending time on machines at a gym than on models in a store.

Things to consider: Is this machine challenging or boring? Does it need a lot of maintenance? Is this equipment too noisy? Whether you choose to purchase equipment or go to the gym, take advantage of using the machines regularly!

Please consult your physician prior to starting an exercise program. Please remember that exercise is not an excuse for poor eating habits.

