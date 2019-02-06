KRMC employees give back to community

KINGMAN – Every year the Kingman Regional Medical Center coordinates a “Giving Campaign” to help local organizations.

The campaign provides an opportunity for employees to designate donations to community organizations. In December, over 1,900 of KRMC’s employees voted on which organizations would be the recipients of the 2019 Giving Campaign.

Nonprofit organizations chosen were, Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Aid to Abused People and Kingman Area Food Bank.

During the campaign, employees could make donations through payroll deductions, one-time cash donations or sign up for ongoing contributions through payroll deductions throughout the year.

Along with the checks presented from one-time donations, KRMC employees pledged over $40,000 to be divided between the organizations for the year.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center