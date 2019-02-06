Letter | City mistakes

Three cheers for the Miner Editorial about the City of Kingman litany of mistakes: incorrect number of signatures required for a recall procedure of Vice Mayor Lingenfelter, and violation of open meeting laws. There’s more: the City having to pay legal fees involving the return of Kingman Airport to City ownership, and some time ago, the embezzlement of over $1 million from the City Treasury by its bookkeeper, over a period of years.

After the theft was discovered and criminal proceedings began, my Letter To Editor was posted with the following questions: 1) Was there any monitoring or control of the City accounting? 2) How was the thieving employee chosen, and what were her qualifications, and vetting? 3) Who has replaced her, how was the new bookkeeper vetted and chosen? 4)What new procedures have been put in place to safeguard against stealing of our money in the future. I have yet to see a detailed response to these questions.

Then there’s the Kingman Crossing saga which has gone on for years.

These “mistakes” are partially Kingman Citizens’ fault. We do not spend enough time going to open meetings, asking proper questions, and learning how our City government functions.

Mike Lipskin

Kingman resident