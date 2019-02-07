Community Newspaper essay contest winner

In 150 words Laurie Sanchez told us why a strong community newspaper is important to her.

She shared her thoughts and won an Echo Dot plus two Phoenix Suns tickets (and a parking pass)!

Her essay is as follows:

A strong community newspaper is important to me for several reasons, the most evident being that it is the only way to get reliable news about home town events. We certainly cannot rely on the Phoenix based news channels on television for our city news. The only time they mention Kingman is if something major happens like an armed robbery or a huge drug bust. A local newspaper brings a citizen all of the news; both good and bad, major and minor as well as public opinion pieces. Another reason is that in this age of instant information online it is hard to tell what information is correct and what news is fabrication. A local paper is more likely to give a person more accurate news since they are held to a high standard by the readers. So just like the town crier of olden days a local paper provides it's townspeople with the important news of the day.