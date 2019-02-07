Eighth Street closed Friday, Feb. 8th

KINGMAN – The Andy Devine Avenue ADA improvements project requires the full closure of North Eighth Street starting Friday morning.

North Eighth Street will be closed to thru traffic from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue for the majority of Friday, but will reopen late Friday afternoon.

Construction on the south side of Andy Devine will start Monday morning, with the contractor beginning work at the El Trovatore Motel and working west toward North Fifth Street.

The City says drivers should expect lane and road closures, and slower speeds in construction zones. Business access will remain open.

Information provided by the City of Kingman