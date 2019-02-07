Mohave County students experience an Arizona Court of Appeals courtroom

KINGMAN – All rise.

Court was in session Thursday at Lee Williams High School where students from Mohave Valley, River Valley, Kingman High School and Kingman Academy of Learning were given the opportunity to see and hear oral arguments by two lawyers handling a civil case in front of the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One judges.

“We bring the court to you,” as Chief Judge Sam Thumma the Arizona Court of Appeals.

The case was between an insurance company and a tenant. Both lawyers spoke to the panel of judges defending their clients. After seeing the panel of judges question the lawyers, court was dismissed and students asked questions of the judges and lawyers regarding the case or anything about the justice system.

According to the Court of Appeals, Division One website, students learn that judges have to resolve disputes according to the law and facts of a case in fair manner.

Students asked the judges and lawyers about some of the most difficult cases they worked, or the most memorable. Over 100 students, local judges from the Superior Court and Justice Court, and Kingman Police Department officers were in attendance.