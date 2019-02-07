Mohave County supervisors increase Sacramento Wash project by $250,000

KINGMAN – In arguably the shortest meeting in Mohave County Board of Supervisors history, the supervisors approved all items on its agenda for Monday’s meeting, with the exception of those not requiring action. The meeting lasted less than 15 minutes.

Supervisors approved acceptance of grant funding up to $17,250 from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs’ Division of Emergency Management. The funds are for the installation of a fire warning siren at Hualapai Mountain Park. Total project cost is estimated at $23,000, so the county will have to cover $5,750 of that cost.

The board approved a request from The Mohave County Flood Control District to utilize the job order contract for JOC channel maintenance with Lewis Equipment Services, LLC of Kingman for about $62,373. The “Diagonal Channel” at the west right-of-way line of Highway 66 to the outlet of Mohave Wash is in need of maintenance work. That work includes removal of sediment, providing slope and apron repairs, stabilization, grading and more.

A request to execute a change order for the Sacramento Wash Offsite Improvements project was also approved. The change order increases the contract amount by $274,340. That increase compensates the contractor, Feller Enterprises, for transporting about 32,500 cubic yards of excess soil to a required off-site location.

Supervisors approved a $520,000 transfer originally sourced to HURF contingency to a $2 million Public Works Fiscal Year Road Program. The transfer will help offset factors influencing program expenses. In particular, increase in asphalt oil prices, unit price escalations on contract work, and a 6-percent larger work area than what was estimated.

The Board of Supervisors took action to approve a special use permit to allow for a 10-resident assisted living facility in the Kingman area. The property is approximately 5 acres, and is located north of Cactus Wren Drive and east of Bull Mountain Road.