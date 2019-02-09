The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
City of Kingman Transit, Airport commissions meet Monday

Passengers wait to board Kingman Area Regional Transit buses Friday. The City Transit Advisory Board meets at 3:30 p.m. Monday at MCC, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 200, Room 240. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

  • Originally Published: February 9, 2019 7:28 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Airport Advisory Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at 7000 Flightline Drive, and the Transit Advisory Commission at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave. in Building 200 Room 240.

    Business to be considered by the airport commission includes airport and business park staff reports, and a continued discussion on airport lease terms and conditions.

    Commissioners will receive a presentation on the airport budget followed by discussion. There was also a security breach at the airport over the past month, and airport security will also be addressed.

    Lastly, staff will report on the ongoing cleanup effort at the industrial park, and the commission could take action on possible landscaping in the area.

    The Transit Advisory Board will hear a report from the public transit superintendent before moving onto old business, where a short-range transit plan, shelter installation and county participation in Kingman Area Regional Transit’s yellow route will be considered.

    Under new business, commissioners will tackle a review of advertising guidelines and budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year.

    Information provided by the City of Kingman

