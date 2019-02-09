Conservative club hosts Patriot Movement guest speakers Monday

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman is hosting its monthly meeting with guest speakers from the Patriot Movement in Phoenix.

“The people of Mohave County and Kingman are incredibly interested in illegal immigration and border security,” Larry Schiff, president of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman said. “The Patriot Movement is on the border documenting what’s going on down there.”

Schiff said the group is Pro-Trump, very conservative and against Antifa.

Gov. Doug Ducey got caught up with posing with members of Patriot Movement AZ who flashed what appeared to be a “white power” sign at Mohave County Fairgrounds during the campaign season in April.

The meeting will begin at 11:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. Meetings are open to the public. Meeting cost is $3 with lunch on your own.

The club is making an effort expand its membership and bring great speakers.

“We’re making a real push as we lay the foundation for Trump 2020 and look forward to new members and guests,” Schiff said.