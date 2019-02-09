Councilman Lingenfelter serves PAC chair with defamation lawsuit

KINGMAN – Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter is taking Steve Robinson, chair of the PAC leading the effort to recall Lingenfelter, to civil court over what he claims are “libelous, malicious Facebook posts.”

“On Tuesday, I had Mr. Robinson served with a defamation lawsuit,” Lingenfelter wrote on his Facebook page Thursday morning. “I have tried to ignore all of the malicious, sophomoric personal smearing, but it’s time to take a stand.”

The vice mayor makes multiple requests of the court in his filing documentation. The first is a request to have the court order Robinson to “remove all libelous, malicious FB posts alleging plaintiff has a fake FB profile called ‘Becky Brooks.’”

Later in his post, Lingenfelter writes that he does not have fake Facebook profiles.

He asks the court to order Robinson to issue a “public statement of apology acknowledging his error and that his malicious libel was wrong.”

Lingenfelter also asks that Robinson be ordered to reimburse him for the filing fee, and to pay damages for “his damage to plaintiff’s reputation and standing in the community.”

According to court documents, Lingenfelter will represent himself. He is also seeking a temporary restraining order.

“This malicious action by defendant undermines my reputation as a local business owner … and as an elected official,” Lingenfelter wrote on his filing documentation. “It is hate filled and sophomoric and I am requesting to correct it through the court.”

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter declined to comment further to the Daily Miner when reached by phone Friday.

Robinson said in a brief interview Friday that “Travis Lingenfelter has bullied and verbally abused more people than you can count.”

Robinson also says that the vice mayor is a public figure and elected official, while he is a private citizen.

“I’m saddened that he has used the occasion that people want to recall him to make personal attacks and file totally frivolous lawsuits,” Robinson continued.

And back and forth it goes.

“Running for elected local office and working hard to try and better your community should not come at the expense of the amount of untrue personal smears that I have had to tolerate for over 2 years now,” Lingenfelter wrote.