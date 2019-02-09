KRMC open house to teach ways to care for the heart no matter your age

KINGMAN – Nothing says “I love you” like learning how to keep the heart happy and healthy.

Kingman Regional Medical Center is hosting an open house at its cardiovascular center from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

February is National Heart Month, a time to increase awareness of heart health. KRMC has hosted this event for 15 years and will have 18 vendors available to community members.

“It’s a great event for people of all ages because it spotlights the importance of heart health and provides education on how the heart functions,” Julya Walters, KRMC communication specialists said. “People can take steps to care for their heart at any age.”

Vendors include Guardian Air, pacemaker vendors, coronary stent and aortic stent companies. KRMC departments will be in attendance providing free blood pressure checks, explain common tests and procedures to determine heart health.

Pharmaceutical representatives will also provide information on commonly used heart medications. Attendees will learn about heart health, risk factors, preventative care and treatment for cardiovascular conditions.

The event is free and open to the public with food and refreshments.