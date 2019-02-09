Lake Havasu couple indicted for murder of toddler

A Lake Havasu City couple has been re-indicted on charges of first-degree murder of their 2-year-old daughter.

Their initial indictment by Mohave County prosecutors indicated one theory of murder. According to the original indictment, Andrew J. Lamorie, 23, and Brittany R. Rodriquez, 26, caused the death of their second daughter, Gabriella Lamorie, through felony child abuse. Now the Mohave County Attorney’s Office will add a second theory to its case: That Lamorie and Rodriquez intentionally caused the death of their daughter, with premeditation.

Lamorie and Rodriquez have been in custody at Mohave County jail since last January. When police and paramedics responded to their home, according to the police report, the victim was found unconscious and barely breathing on their floor.

Gabriella Lamorie was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. Medical officials allegedly told police the victim showed signs of physical abuse, including multiple brain contusions, bleeding to her face and head, intestinal trauma and bleeding in her brain. Detectives were told that the victim was also severely malnourished, according to the report, and was about half the size of an average 2-year-old child.