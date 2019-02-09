Obituary | James Alton Porter

James Alton Porter, beloved father, was granted eternal rest on Jan. 24, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan on Aug. 9, 1936 to Merton and Irene Porter, who preceded him in death. He met his wife Jo Ann Barinka (passed 2012) through mutual friends in 1954. The couple later married on Aug. 16, 1958 residing in Mattawan, Michigan, eventually retiring to Arizona in 1994. They were blessed with one daughter Julie (Don) Gragg of Kingman, Arizona. After the Army, Jim worked for the E.B. Dewey and Allen Bradley Companies in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In his free time, Jim enjoyed fishing, travel

and the gift of conversation. Celebrating his love of music, he was his daughter’s number one band fan and took supporting roles in Mohave County’s community bands. Jim was most proud of his work as a dog show judge for the American Kennel Club and his contributions to the English Springer Spaniel breed.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Feb. 16, 2019 at the Kingman Presbyterian Church in Kingman, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in James Porter’s name to the American Diabetes Association or your local community/school band program.