Prep Basketball: Trio of teams headed to 3A State Championship

KINGMAN – The third time is the charm.

At least that’s what the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team hopes is the case after earning the No. 23 seed in the 3A State Championship. The Lady Tigers will square off with No. 10 seed Kingman High for the third time this season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at KHS.

“I couldn’t be prouder to say the two Kingman schools are the ones coming out of our region to go to state,” Hubbard said Thursday. “That feels really good to kind of share that honor with them a little bit.”

The Lady Bulldogs (16-1, 10-0 3A West Region) won both meetings this year against Academy (11-5, 7-3 3A West Region).

The most recent being a 69-40 victory at KHS on Thursday. Now the two teams will lace up their sneakers and hit the hardwood one more time for a chance to advance in the state tournament and play No. 7 seed Tuba City (12-5, 6-4 3A North Region) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Ticket prices for Tuesday's game are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (62 and over),active military with ID and for students. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

KUSD No. 20 staff IDs or other passes will not be accepted.

Boys Basketball

The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team is headed to the 3A State Tournament.

The Tigers earned the No. 15 seed and will host No. 18 seed Yuma Catholic (10-7, 6-4 3A Metro West Region) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner of the contest advances to the second round and will face No. 2 seed Valley Christian (16-3, 9-1 3A Metro West) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.