Prep Roundup: Lee Williams grappler Jimmy Wayman takes 3rd at state

KINGMAN – Five matches in two days was no problem for Jimmy Wayman.

The Lee Williams High School junior only lost one of those bouts on his way to third place at the AIA Division III State Wrestling Championship.

Wayman’s goal was a title at 145 pounds, but third wasn’t a bad accomplishment in his third straight appearance at state.

Wayman won his first two matches in the winner’s bracket and then dropped a close 4-0 decision to Comb’s Corbin Nelson who was 59-6.

The loss didn’t stop Wayman from bouncing back as he defeated Show Low’s Carter Long and then knocked off Prescott’s Jack Northrup to take third place.

Meanwhile, junior Zach Dixon won a match at 120 with a 6-4 decision over Mark Sanchez.

Freshman Payton Wayman wasn’t as lucky as he dropped both of his matches at 138.

Girls Basketball

Estrella Foothills 41, Lee Williams 19

At Estrella Foothills, the Lady Vols saw their season come to an end Thursday in a 41-19 loss to the No. 14 seeded Lady Wolves in the 4A Conference Play-In Tournament.

“It has been a great experience coaching this young team,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “We had five sophomores and two juniors on this year’s team who improved tremendously. Our seniors set a great example and we should be very tough again next year where we hope to make the state tournament for the third straight year.”

Unfortunately, the No. 19 seed Lady Vols couldn’t hold onto the ball in the first quarter as Estrella Foothills pressed and it resulted in turnovers.

“We just turned the ball over too much,” Arave said. “You can’t give good teams extra possessions by turning the ball over.”

Despite the turnovers, Lee Williams remained close throughout the first half. The Lady Vols went into a pressure man-to-man defense and only trailed 18-9 at halftime.



“Our defense was very good,” Arave said. “We held their best players in check and got good stops. We just struggled offensively and couldn’t hit shots.”

That was exactly the issue in the second half as Lee Williams mustered just 10 points.

Hayle Davis led the Lady Vols with five points, while Hallie Powell and Liberty Cronk each scored three.

Lee Williams finishes the 2018-19 season at 12-6 and graduates five seniors in Powell, Ellie Thomas, Serina Satoafaiga, Kaylee Bond and Kaira Monson.

Girls Soccer

Poston Butte 6, Lee Williams 1

At Poston Butte, it wasn’t the result the Lady Vols wanted Thursday as they dropped a 6-1 setback to the No. 12 seed Lady Broncos.

No. 21 seed Lee Williams finishes 7-6 during the 2018-19 campaign and will look to replace four seniors in Cindy Ramirez, Adriana Narvaez, Sally Garner and Sadie Serrano.