Accused killer in Golden Valley shooting turns down plea deal

KINGMAN – Golden Valley resident Gerald Richardson, who is charged in the October shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco, has at this point in time decided to turn down a plea agreement offered by the state.

Richardson is charged with manslaughter and two counts of endangerment, as the state claims Richardson “recklessly endangered” two minors with his alleged actions.

Richardson told detectives he was asleep on his couch when Orozco arrived to bring a child home from a birthday party.

He wasn’t expecting anyone, and Richardson believed the person trying to enter his residence through the front door was an intruder.

He fired one shot from a firearm that struck Orozco, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

In court Friday, Richardson’s attorney Robin Puchek said it was looking like his client wasn’t interested in accepting the plea agreement. Under that agreement, the state would have required that Richardson plead guilty to manslaughter as a dangerous felony, and one count of endangerment as a non-dangerous felony. The prison sentencing range under the plea agreement was 7.5 to 12 years.

Judge Derek Carlisle informed Richardson of possible sentencing ranges should he be found guilty at trial. He said the minimum sentence would be about 7 years in prison, similar to the minimum in the plea agreement, but that the maximum prison sentence Richardson could face would be 27 years.

That’s on top of possible restitution and fines totaling in the range of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The judge set Richardson’s trial for 9:15 a.m. June 10. He also set a final management conference for 9 a.m. May 24, and a status hearing for 10:30 a.m. April 5.