Horoscopes | February 11, 2019

Birthdays: Taylor Lautner, 27; Kelly Rowland, 38; Jennifer Aniston, 50; Sheryl Crow, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Open your eyes to new technology, and keep up with the times. Change can be made, but do so for the right reason, not for revenge or boredom.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t leap when you should be taking a moment to consider how your words or actions will affect others. Show compassion, and be willing to work with those you encounter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time listening to others and assessing your situation and how best to deal with an opportunity. Time is on your side, and making the right move will make a difference in how you get along with others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will find out exactly where you stand. Don’t hesitate to tell someone you love them or to make your intentions known.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t force others to do things your way. Be sensitive to others’ needs and go about your business, and you’ll avoid interference.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and mingle, network and discuss your thoughts with someone you respect. Say no to poor influences.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully and do your own fact-checking. Do what’s best for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The more you share, the more you will learn. Try something you’ve never done, and expand your knowledge, experience and interests.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep busy, help others and scout for new opportunities. Be wary of anyone offering vague information or who appears to be prying into your personal affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts about the way you want to live or the changes you want to make personally. An unusual offer should not be ignored.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose your words carefully and your actions with thoughtfulness. Hard work will pay off and encourage positive change and greater opportunities.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider every angle of a situation before you make your move. Good things can happen, but first you need to recognize what’s entailed.