City commission wants to see updated site plan before ruling on AAA home park request

KINGMAN – It was standing room only at Tuesday’s City Planning and Zoning meeting, as residents from AAA Manufactured Home Park packed the Powerhouse Visitor Center to voice their displeasure with park management.

The agenda item before commissioners was for a conditional use permit that would authorize the property owner to occupy six lots in the park with park-model homes, which according to Arizona law and therefore City code, are not considered manufactured homes, but recreational vehicles. Therefore, a conditional use permit is needed.

While the applicant, Ava Page, said she did her best to do everything by the book, park model homes had already been erected at AAA as there was some confusion as to their classification. The City sent a letter regarding the zoning violation to AAA after receiving complaints, saying that the park models needed to be removed. Some have been removed, but three remain, residents said Tuesday.

“I think with the special use permit you are requesting, I feel that you’re already in violation prior to requesting this,” said Commissioner Terry Shores. “You got caught, and then you turned around and requested it. And I take offense to that, very, very much so, because it’s like you’re trying to beat the system and it shouldn’t be handled that way.”

Residents, who are aged 55 years and older, provided the commission with a petition signed by about 30 people, all of whom are against the permit.

However, at the meeting most of those residents didn’t have a problem with park model homes coming into their park. Their problem had more to do with the management of the park, and how the park model home issue was handled.

One resident said it felt like management tried to sneak the park models in under the radar, while others said they felt threatened by a letter from management that effectively said if the conditional use permit is denied, rents could be increased because the park would need additional revenue if those spaces can’t be filled.

“If the Conditional Use Permit is not approved and the park is unable to include the park Model Homes, then the Park will likely be forced to increase the rent at the maximum legally allowable rate each year … to compensate for the lack of rent,” the letter states.

The letter also mentions that the park could consider converting from 55 and older to a family mobile home park.

Residents had other concerns, too. One of those concerns pertained to park model homes as dated as 25 years being allowed in the park per the conditional use permit. They said that could change the look of the park, which residents work diligently to keep looking nice. They said the park models are crammed too close to existing homes, ignoring setback requirements. They also cited concerns over having only one way to get in and out of the park, and the state of roads, walkways and trash at AAA.

Residents also said the site plan for the park is 23 years old, and that it doesn’t reflect the park as it currently appears. Commissioners were inclined to side with the residents, and voted unanimously to not vote on the CUP until an updated site plan for AAA is provided to the City.

“I think that we actually need to see what we’re deciding on. If we have a current map of the park, then we can see logistically where these model homes are actually going to go,” said Commissioner Elizabeth Goss. “And then we can make a decision on whether or not we think that is in the best interest of the community.”