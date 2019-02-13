Increased gas tax could get thumbs up from Mohave County Supervisors

Mohave County’s roads are in bad shape, and the county doesn’t have the funding to repair or maintain them, according to Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson.

According to Watson, the deterioration of roadway conditions on the county’s 2,106 miles of road could pose a public health and safety risk to residents and commuters. This month, Watson submitted a proposal to his fellow supervisors to encourage support for a legislative bill that will raise gas taxes for the maintenance of such roads throughout Arizona. He represents Mohave County’s first district, which encompasses about half of Kingman as well as all of eastern Mohave County.

The bill, HB 2536, was introduced by Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, and has already been passed by Arizona’s House Transportation Committee. The bill will raise Arizona taxes on gasoline to 23 cents per gallon this fiscal year, according to the amended legislation. That tax will increase by five cents every fiscal year until 2024. Under Arizona law, those fees cannot be used for purposes other than maintenance of state highway and street maintenance.

According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the need for such taxes has been constant, but trust between the county and the state has been shaken in the past 10 years.

“There’s no doubt that the state should have been increasing the gas tax over the years to keep pace … the last time they raised the gas tax was in 1991,” Johnson said. “But the state has swept more than $7 million in HURF funding from Mohave County, and $140 million in counties and cities throughout the state since 2008. The trust factor isn’t there … We don’t know that if we give that additional tax, our funding won’t be swept again. My recommendation would be to reimburse cities and counties for the HURF funding that’s already been swept. It would go a long way toward restoring our trust in the state.“

According to Watson, maintenance funding is needed in Mohave County. The county’s revenue from Highway User Revenue Funding is projected to be about $13.5 million this fiscal year, and revenue from vehicle taxes in Mohave County will be about $8.1 million. The estimated cost of maintaining Mohave County’s roads, however, is about $24.4 million, not including restoration.

If the bill is passed in the Legislature it will impact not only gasoline taxes, but also taxes on propane, natural gas, diesel fuel; and taxes on electric vehicles.

“I’m not in favor of any gas tax increase,” said Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, of Lake Havasu City. “We’re just getting into the budget. We’ve always been tight on HURF money, but the county just spent millions of dollars on a public works building. If the road taxes were actually used for road repair, we’d be in much better shape than we are now.”