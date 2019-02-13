Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 13, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant:
Marquise Joevine Lewis
DOB: 08/01/1991 White Male 6-0 200 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlawful Imprisonment, Class 6 Undesignated; Assault – Intent/Reckless/Injure, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 02/12/2019
Christina Lopez Meza
DOB: 12/12/1973 White Female 5-8 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 4 Felony; shoplifting, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 02/07/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Jeffery Michael Branam
Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/13/2018 Capture: 02/10/2019
Kimberly Joyce Brewer
Offense: Narcotic drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; failure to appear 1st deg, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 12/11/2018 Capture: 02/09/2019
Khari Sanyika Buckley
Offense: Sexual conduct with minor, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 02/05/2019 Capture: 02/11/2019
Christopher Lewis Fredriksen
Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 5 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 02/07/2019 Capture: 02/09/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
