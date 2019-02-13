Obituary | Lori Kay Tucker

Lori Kay Tucker lost her battle with cancer Feb. 7, 2019.



She was born July 21, 1959 in Acada, California.

Proceeded in death by her son; Dennis Hopper on Oct. 31, 2009. Lori is survived by her husband of 12 years; Paul Tucker, son; Evan (Valerie) Hopper and grandbabies Gavin and Maisie of Kingman, stepdaughter; Lisa (Jon) Sexton and grandbabies; Kristy and Carter of Kingman, stepson Ryan (Nicole) Tucker and grandbabies; Riley, Ried and Ryder of Las Vegas, parents; Wesley and Marjorie Martin, sisters; Vicki Jenkins, Joan Garai and Erin Otto (Darryl Griewe), brother; Paul (Sheila) Martin, and many nieces and nephews

Lori loved gardening, the outdoors, golfing, cooking for others, and spending time with her family.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. March 23, 2019 at the Historic Elks Lodge located at the corner of North Fourth Street and Oak Street in Kingman, Arizona.



Lori asked that in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Veterans Sportsman Alliance, an organization that she felt passionate about. Donations can be sent to:

VSA

3900 N Stockton Hill Rd. #B335, Kingman, AZ 86409.