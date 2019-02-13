Patriot Movement decries ‘Fake News,’ talks border problem

KINGMAN – Representatives from Patriot Movement AZ were the guest speakers at this month’s Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting, where they told the audience about what they saw when traveling to the border and into Mexico.

But before that presentation was given, the movement took the opportunity to bash “fake news.”

Gov. Doug Ducey was previously photographed posing with members of Patriot Movement AZ who flashed what appeared to be a “white power” sign at Mohave County Fairgrounds during April’s campaign season, as reported by the Arizona Republic and cited by The Daily Miner. However, the group says the symbol means ‘OK’ and nothing more.

Lesa Antone, Patriot Movement AZ president, said local media called PMAZ a white supremacist group. The Daily Miner did describe the scene surrounding the controversy.

Jennifer Harrison, a PMAZ representative, told those in attendance that her group took a trip to the Yuma port of entry after they heard from an “old-school Tea Party patriot” who said she witnessed Department of Homeland Security buses rolling into her neighborhood and dropping off migrants.

Harrison noted the woman was told that those on the buses had been vetted, approved and given asylum. But Harrison said that was “false.

“What we witnessed was van after van pulling into the Yuma border patrol station,” she said. “They would come into the station, drop off their load, go back to the desert, pick up another group, go back to the border patrol. And this went on all night long.”

So they had a chat with Yuma border patrol, who said there were 500 adults and 400 children in the building. They were told by border patrol that these individuals are photographed and fingerprinted before being released. However, there is no DNA testing to check for familial relationships.

They are then bussed to the ICE field office in Phoenix, where those deemed low-risk are taken to churches in Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, and Levine, Harrison said.

Then the group wanted to get a first-hand view of the situation on the other side of the border. And so they went to Mexico.

“There are actual asylum seekers waiting on the other side of the wall sleeping in tents and tarps waiting for months to apply for asylum legally, the legal, proper way,” Harrison said. “What we are seeing get off the busses, guys, are not those people.

“These are the people that are tunneling under the fences. These are the people that are hopping over the fences. These are the people that are coming in with the coyotes and the smugglers and surrendering themselves to border patrol. And our churches are rolling out the red carpet for people who have entered our country illegally.”

And Lesa Antone, said the problem doesn’t stop there. She spoke to the fact that migrants have one year to apply for asylum.

“So since we have this unconstitutional anchor baby law, you see a lot of pregnant ones coming in,” she said. “But if you have a year to apply for asylum, you can drop an anchor baby right on the spot and now we’re stuck with you.”

Antone also said that according to the United Nations, many of these asylum seekers are required, by law, to stop where they were offered asylum, i.e., Mexico.

Antone then addressed politicians, judges and other elected officials “voting for illegal aliens.” She said PMAZ calls those officials while traveling.

“We remind them that they don’t work for the illegal aliens. But you know what the problem is? They do work for the illegal aliens because we know that the illegal aliens are voting,” she said.

Antone then said they are being bussed to traditionally-conservative areas.

“And these idiots who come to our country because they’re oh so in fear of their own lives, are coming in and they’re voting for the same policies they say they’re running away from, so that they can turn our country into, I’m going to say it, a third-world (expletive deleted) hole,” she said.