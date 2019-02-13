Sweets, treats, and love: Here are some local goodies to make your valentine’s heart flutter

Valentine’s Day has men and women all over the country rushing to find that perfect treat or bouquet of flowers for their significant others. Luckily for Kingmanites, there isn’t a shortage in the City, so finding something special for that out-of-the-ordinary someone is easy to do.

Jan, owner of Cupcakes and More by Jan located at 701 Stockton Hill Road, has been up since 2 a.m. baking, as she is every morning.

Jan has chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate roses, Valentine’s Day heart-shaped cakes and more all made fresh this morning. Jan said she likes to feature her chocolate items, like her guns and roses chocolate, on Valentine’s Day. But you’d be mistaken if you think Cupcakes and More by Jan won’t turn out specialized cupcakes for Valentine’s Day.

“I focus on my cupcakes,” she said. “We’ll have a large selection of all kinds of cupcakes, like heart-shaped red velvet cakes. It’ll just turn into a valentine wonderland.”

Red velvet cakes also happen to be Jan’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And while Jan’s cupcakes, and more, tend to fly from the display cases in no time at all, she said there will be no shortage of valentine goodies.

“I won’t run out,” she said. “If I get low, I go back and start making more. The object for most stores is to sell what they have. I keep on going, I don’t want anyone to ever walk out that door disappointed.”

There’s no excuse for any Kingman-area wives, husbands, boyfriends or girlfriends to be disappointed this Valentine’s Day, as more specialized treats are available at Victoria’s Sugar Shack.

The sugar shack, 1455 E. Northern Ave., has heart-shaped single cakes, ding-dongs with candy strawberries, a variety of cupcakes, chocolates, candy and more. Some of those treats are made with adult humor in mind, just in case a laugh is sought along with a smile when gifts are exchanged.

And for those who don’t know, men like chocolates, candy and treats, too.

“You know the easiest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” said Dawn Hurst of Victoria’s Sugar Shack.



She said stopping by a local bakery makes for a more personalized feel to treat-giving, as opposed to just grabbing something off of a shelf.

“You can get a box of chocolates from the shelf any time of the year,” she said. “But these are custom, these are special, they have detail to them.”

Sweets bring a smile to anyone’s face. Flowers are also a Valentine’s Day treat for that special someone.

Local businesses are working countless hours to fulfill dozens of orders to make sure their customers are able to make their loved ones’ day special.

Patti Branco, owner of Mandarin Orchid House and her staff have been working on flower arrangement orders since 5 a.m. Wednesday.

For first-time couples spending the lovely holiday together, red roses is the way to go.



“A dozen roses is always the number one ‘I love you,’” Branco said.

For those wanting a different type of flower; lilies, carnations, gladiolus and dahlias can be an alternative way to still show love and appreciation toward a significant other.

To prepare for the holiday, Branco ordered approximately 1,200 roses, not including the other flowers and has about 90 more orders to complete.

“It’s busy, it’s fun and everyone has a great attitude,” she said.

For those looking for a place to grab flowers and go, Larrea Blossoms, a company owned by Andrea McAdow, Sarah Ferry and Alex Kyger specializing in locally owned farmer flowers, is having a Valentine’s Day pop-up shop from noon-5 p.m. today at Southwest Trading Co., 228 Beale St.

McAdow suggests a bouquet of flowers, chocolates and a bottle of wine for couples spending the holiday together or finding a way to show appreciation for loved ones.

“You don’t need a huge gesture,” McAdow said. “It’s a reminder to show your appreciation for other people.”

Larrea Blossoms uses flowers that are in season like ranunculus, anemone, sweet peas and freesias to make their arrangements.

“We try to find flowers that aren’t your typical flowers,” Ferry said.

Have the flowers but still need the chocolate? The pop-up shop also has chocolates from In Good Taste, a locally owned chocolate company that offers caramels, caramel pretzels, truffles and other chocolate treats.