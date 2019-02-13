Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS

KINGMAN – Authorities have released the names of both the victim and suspect in the shooting late Monday evening on Interstate 40 on the westbound Exit 51 ramp onto Stockton Hill Road.

Bradly Allen Stumpf, 31, was arraigned in Kingman Justice Court for second-degree murder Tuesday, Feb. 12. Stumpf is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Jason Hernando McCafferty, according to Trooper Kameron Lee, Department of Public Safety public information officer.

DPS preliminary information indicated McCafferty died from a gunshot wound. DPS responded to the westbound Exit 51 off-ramp after receiving a call about an unresponsive man inside a parked, but running, pickup truck.

Troopers and medical personnel came upon the man in the truck, and McCafferty was declared dead at the scene.

State detectives were on the scene investigating into Tuesday afternoon. The ramp remained closed until that time.

Stumpf is scheduled to be in court at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22.

