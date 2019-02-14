Arizona 107 years old today, Valentine's Day 2019

Arizona became a state on February 14, 1912, the last state in the continental U.S. to achieve statehood.

On that Valentine's Day morning 107 years ago, President William Howard Taft signed the Arizona Statehood Bill in Washington, D.C.

According to The Arizona Experience website, “On February 14, 1912, the man who would become Arizona’s first Governor, George P. Hunt, walked from his hotel in Washington, D.C., to the Capitol building to watch President Taft sign Arizona into statehood.”

Governor Doug Ducey today issued the following statement to recognize Arizona Statehood Day:

“For 107 years, people have chosen to make Arizona their home, attracted by its boundless opportunity, magnificent landscapes, rich heritage, endless days of sunshine and more. Today, we’re celebrating everything that makes Arizona a fantastic place to live. From our pioneering spirit to our warm hospitality, from every corner of our state, every snow-capped peak and cactus-strewn valley, there is simply no better state in the country. I am incredibly grateful to call Arizona home and excited to see what the future of Arizona holds.”

Governor Ducey also issued a proclamation declaring Feb.14, 2019 as Arizona Statehood Day.

ARIZONA HISTORY

Arizona was originally part of the territory of Alta California in New Spain, it became part of independent Mexico in 1821. After being defeated in the Mexican–American War, Mexico ceded much of the territory to the United States in 1848. The 29,670-square-mile southernmost portion of the state was acquired in 1853 through the Gadsden Purchase.