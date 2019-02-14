City: Business expansion and attraction looking good at industrial park

KINGMAN – The Kingman Industrial Park is on track to attract new industry now that lawsuits have come and gone and the park is under City control. Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley said he’s 90 percent sure at least three new businesses will come to Kingman.

But bringing in new industry starts with having good relationships with existing businesses.

“I think with all industries, even the ones we have out there, they’re kind of like your teeth,” said City Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg. “If you don’t take care of them, they can go away.”

Kellogg and Bratley spoke about ongoing efforts to improve the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park at Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting. Those efforts include City staff staying in better contact with businesses already at the park.

“What we’re doing when we go out and talk to these businesses is we’re looking for testimonials,” Bratley said. “What we do with those testimonials is we go out and we market, again, to try to locate additional businesses to the area.”

Bratley told the audience that business retention and expansion is an important aspect of economic development, which is why it’s so important to know the needs of businesses.

“I would say between 85 and 90 percent of additional employment that comes into any given area comes from existing businesses looking to expand or grow in the community,” Bratley said.

Some businesses already at the park are looking to expand. Bratley specifically noted Valencia Pipe and Shelves West.

“We are seeing businesses that have not done anything in a very long time expanding right now, adding employment and growing,” he said.

Other park improvements mentioned by Bratley included detailed signage to help truckers efficiently and safely navigate the park, weed and trash abatement, landscaping, road improvements, and the fact that UniSource Energy Services is doubling the capacity of the substation by the park. He said the additional capacity will help market the park to businesses.

The park’s access to rail is also unique. Bratley said about 14 percent of current park tenants take advantage of rail.

“By having that as an option, that puts us above some of these other locations throughout Arizona and also the Nevada-Las Vegas region, because those are our competing areas,” Bratley said.

He also provided a 7-day snapshot of commercial truck traffic into the park using a recently-completed traffic study.

“Westbound commercial traffic into the park was 24.4 percent of our volume, and this was within a seven-day period, we had 5,447 trucks that came westbound into the park,” he said. “Our eastbound traffic was about 21 percent. That came out to be about 3,895 trucks.”

With all that traffic going into the park, especially when taking into account that the only road in and out runs under a rail line, Bratley said the eventual goal is to have another way to access the area.

And while he couldn’t provide those in attendance with names due to confidentiality, Bratley said the park is currently in talks with close to 10 businesses.

“Three of these projects are, I would say, in the 90th percentile where we’re going to get them, so we’re at the end of almost finalizing the site selection process,” he said. “The others we’re still trying to put together information when they need it, and we’re still competing.”

Bratley said if these projects move forward within the next two years “you’re looking at over $300 million of capital investment into this region. That’s over 400 jobs.”

However, he said odds are the City won’t get them all.

“But we’ve got three of them that are real close already, and with everything that we’re doing and all the marketing, with the economy the way it is, I’m very excited,” Bratley said.