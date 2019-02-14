Kingman Soccer Club 2007 girls making noise on the pitch

KINGMAN – When the local recreational soccer league ends in November, Kingman Soccer Club will just be getting started for a run of tournaments through the winter and spring.

Coinciding with the growth of soccer recreationally has been the expansion of competitive teams with eight teams competing this year in Las Vegas and Phoenix, including five new ones.

The Kingman 2007 girls have been a successful team in the last calendar year as they are in the middle of their third season together with a record of 14-2-3.

The squad has tallied 59 goals and allowed only 20 in winning three of its last three tournaments played dating back to the Yavapai Cup in April.

Recently, KSC ’07 has won its last two tourneys – CCV Stars and Scottsdale Sandsharks three weeks ago.

Those victories propelled Kingman to a No. 23 state ranking out of nearly 100 Arizona registered teams consisting of girls born in 2007.

Even more impressive is that while nearly all of the teams they compete against are comprised of girls born in 2007, Kingman is not. There are only seven players born in 2007, five born in 2008 and even a 2009 athlete on the roster.

Coach Jon Wilcox attributes KSC ‘07’s recent run of success to progressing from a group of girls playing individually to gelling as a team and understanding each other’s roles to facilitate success.

“This year they have confidence in each other as well as themselves – they show up expecting to do well and win,” Wilcox said. “It hasn’t always been that way. There were a lot of tough games, hard work and growing pains to get to this point, but seeing them succeed against big clubs is amazing.”

KSC ‘07 will compete this weekend in the 21st annual Colorado River Invitational Tournament at Rotary Park in Bullhead City.

Action kicks off Saturday and continues through Sunday. The finals are Monday.

– Information provided by Kingman Soccer Club