Kingman under flash-flood watch

KINGMAN – The rain hitting Kingman Wednesday night and that has continued into Thursday isn’t the end of forecasted precipitation for the area, as showers are expected to continue through the day and into the early hours of Friday, Feb. 15.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 100 percent chance of precipitation today, and winds could gust as high as 32 mph. NWS has issued a flash flood watch for portions of Mohave County, including Kingman, until 1 a.m. Friday.

“People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water,” NWS writes on its website. “A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.”

Rain is also likely, about a 70 percent chance, before 2 a.m. Winds could continue to gust as high as 32 mph.

No rain is forecast during the day Friday, but there is a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. No rain is expected Saturday, but come Sunday, there is a 40 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m., which switches to rain between 1 and 4 p.m., and back to snow and rain after 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service expects little or no snow accumulation.