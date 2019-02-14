The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
For the Luv of Paws hosts adoption event Sunday

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: February 14, 2019 7:25 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is hosting an adoption event from noon -4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at Petco, 3320 Stockton Hill Road.

    Cherie DaLynn, founder and director of the sanctuary, said they currently have 180 animals and are taking nine to the adoption event.

    “The adoption events are a way for the animals to get out of rescue and interact with people and kids,” DaLynn said.

    The adoption event will have three adult dogs and six puppies. All the animals are fixed and have their vaccines.

    Those who are interested in adopting a furry friend have to go through an application process and fee, and a home check.

