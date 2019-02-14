MCSO: Bomb threat scare at Black Mountain School Wednesday, no threat found

GOLDEN VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a bomb threat at Black Mountain School, 3404 Santa Monica Road.

At approximately 12:32 p.m., MCSO Communication Center received a call from a faculty member who said a student had claimed a bomb was in a backpack in a classroom.



The classroom was immediately evacuated and the reporting party called 911.

Deputies responded immediately and ordered to evacuate all students and staff from the school.

BNSF Police Department K-9 detectives responded and the dog didn’t alert to a threat in the area described.

Kingman Police Department Explosive Ordinance Detail arrived shortly after and confirmed there was no immediate threat was detected.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., the evacuation was lifted and students returned to their classrooms.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the threats made in this incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office