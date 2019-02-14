Prep Basketball: Lady Bulldogs meet Tuba City in 2nd round of 3A State Tourney

KINGMAN – It’s been five years since the Kingman High School girls basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs did so in 2014 and they’re poised to make a return trip this season as they travel to Coconino High School at 6:30 p.m. Friday to take on No. 7 seed Tuba City in the second round of the 3A State Championship.

“It will be a very rough, loud, tough environment against Tuba City over in Coconino,” Kingman High head coach Hubbard said earlier this week. “They’re going to bring fans and it’s going to be loud. It’s going to be an experience we haven’t had yet. It’s going to be a challenge, but I think if we play like that, we’ll be okay.”

The No. 10 seed Lady Bulldogs will also have plenty of support as Kingman has scheduled a fan bus to leave campus at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The rowdy bunch of Lady Bulldogs supporters hope to cheer Kingman High to victory against a Lady Warriors squad that finished 12-5 overall and 6-4 in the 3A North Region.

Larissa Yazzie is Tuba City’s leading scorer with 11 points per game, while Kingman counters with Sukwana Quasula’s 14.4 points per contest.

Meanwhile, Kearra Tauta is close behind with 11.2 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.

It will be the first meeting between the two squads and the winner advances to the quarterfinals against either No. 2 Page or No. 15 Florence.

That contest is set for 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.