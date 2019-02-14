Rants and Raves | February 15, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Lingenfelter bullies City officials: Where do we sign the petition?

Ms. McCain: Reporting what you suspected may have been human trafficking? What a feather in your cap, if only you had kept it to yourself, you might not have been found out.

Committee votes to lift ban on nunchucks: I’ve seen more people hurt themselves with nunchucks. Not that many people understand how to use them. It’s like carrying a loaded pistol in you front pocket with a round in the chamber.

Senate bill aims to stop election day drop off of mail-in ballots: I knew this was a Republican. They will do anything to try to suppress the vote. I’m not even a Democrat.

Sometimes it seems more people would rather turn violent: A marked regression in our society. You have to look no further than the White House and the houses of Congress as the examples.

City attorney lays out defense of Lingenfelter recall numbers: Is this another one of those political processes that is going to cost the City of Kingman a bunch of money? Elections are the best way to solve our problems.

House panel backs giving by allowing taxpayer charitable right offs: “They are already seeing a drop in donations because of the Federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act.” Thanks for nothing, Trump.

Signatures 410, 1,305, 1,946 ???: With this mess and Carl Cooper’s other mistakes and out right false statements, Cooper is either corrupt or incompetent. Either way is unacceptable. Cooper should be fired. We need to have the City attorney elected by the people.

Council denies rezone for veteran housing: What a shame that the residents of the Hualapai area, and our Council, do not respect the sacrifice that these veterans, now in need of basic decency, made so they could live in comfort, and turned them away. A disgrace.