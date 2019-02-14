Sounds of Kingman presents Arizona and the moon landings

KINGMAN – Technology that is lifting humankind into space is becoming more advanced as rocket companies are now offering trips (preferably roundtrip).

Sounds of Kingman is offering the chance to go to the moon, all the while remaining on the ground.

In its latest installment of “Our Time, Our History” series, Road Scholar Kevin Schindler brings “Arizona Goes to the Moon” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St.

Schindler is an award-winning educator and writer who has worked for more than 20 years at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, according to a Sounds of Kingman press release.

Schindler promises to “highlight the perhaps little-known fact that Arizona played a key role in preparing to send humans to the moon in the 1960s and early 1970s.”

Admission is free. The presentation is in cooperation with Mohave Museum of History and Arts, Dr. Barbara Dorf, and Ali Ranney. It is made possible by Arizona Humanities.

- Information provided by Sounds of Kingman