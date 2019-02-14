White Hills man arrested for attempted second-degree murder

KINGMAN – The investigation into a weapons offense and attempted murder that occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in White Hills continues, reports the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and detectives responded to a residence in the 11000 block of West Saddleback Drive in White Hills after receiving a 911 call from one of the victims. The victim said a male subject, identified as 55-year-old Donald Cory Dehar of White Hills, shot him and another male victim with a handgun. Deputies contacted both victims upon arrival and began providing aid while waiting for emergency medical staff to arrive on scene.

One victim was eventually transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while the other was transported to a Las Vegas hospital with a more-serious injury.

The reporting victim told law enforcement that Dehar fled the scene on foot and went to a house next door. Deputies responded to the residence and commanded Dehar to exit, which he did.

Dehar was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by prohibited possessor. He was booked into Mohave County jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office