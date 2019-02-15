Make memories with the little ones

Amid all the chaos going on in the world today, a bright star seems to be shining for me.

Not only will I be a grandma again sometime in August, but I had the most delightful visit with my great-granddaughter this week. As I have said in the past, "I am not a real kid person." I do not think all babies are cute and never wanted to babysit other folks’ kids.

When children get to be around four years old and I can use "the look" to keep them in line, then that is about the time I really start appreciating them.

At four years old, they seem to have a good instinct about people. They know who they like and don't like. They also don't panic when their parents leave them with babysitters. They are incredibly honest and observant of everything going on around them, aside from the fact that they have learned how to "con" grandma and won't hesitate to cheat at Chutes and Ladders.

Spending a few hours with my great-granddaughter is usually a learning experience for both of us. When she stands on a stool to help me mix up the cake batter, it reminds me of doing that with my own Mom when I was little. Because I was the youngest, I got her all to myself while my siblings were in school.

I would like to think that when I am gone, my grandkids and great-grandchildren will be left with many memories of doing stuff with GG (Great-grandma). I think we all want to be a positive person for the little ones to look up to.

It is so nice to enjoy the years before going to grandma's house becomes a punishment. Yes, indeed, there does come a time when everything about Granny's is boring. I seem to remember a time when I felt that way about my own grandma.

Her saving grace was the wonderful food she cooked. A combination of Greek, Turkish, and a couple other countries. We get a few years while they are little and then there is a long gap in between. Then we get old, and we seem to get them back again.

Making memories while they are young are probably going to be the ones they most remember. My own children have some really wonderful memories of their grandpa and grandma. When they are together, I often hear them speak of those days when they were young, and their grandma was always trying to feed them. Just like mine, they did enjoy all the great things that were offered in the way of food. Something about grandma and being able to eat anything they wanted. If she knew they were coming, there was always something they found that was not available at home.

Anyway, I am so grateful to be around long enough to be a great-grandmother. I know I pretty much don't get all goofy over babies, but I must say I have fun with them during the chocolate chip cookie years. That brief time when they actually enjoy doing stuff with me before they prefer the company of their own friends more than me. I get that.

I look forward to teaching my granddaughter the art of playing poker and blackjack. OK, it may not be part of everyone's plan, but for me it is somewhat of a tradition. It’s something I learned from my own parents when I was little.

For now, I will try to remember the names of her dolls and be careful what I say in front of her. I swear, at age four they have exceptional hearing. Unless, of course, you are reminding them to pick up their toys or clean their room.

If you have been blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, treasure those special moments.

The times you share with them will someday be all they have left of you.