Kingman Airport embracing World War II theme

KINGMAN – Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting saw City Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg speak on happenings and continued improvements at the Kingman airport.

Kellogg first addressed the airport’s 10-year master plan for which Coffman Associates was hired. Funding for the plan, which is currently underway, primarily came through the state and the Federal Aviation Administration in the amount of about $450,000. The City contributed about $60,000.

“The 10-year master plan literally lays out where we are going for the next 10 years with the airport, physically and everything else,” Kellogg said.

He said the City has also started looking at getting the additional 1,800 acres released out at the airport. He said Coffman will also be able to assist with those efforts.

“So now we have to go through about a 10-step process to get that 1,800 acres released, so it’s running in parallel with the master planning,” he said.

He said the City has been told by the FAA that the first land release was a smooth process because all utilities were in place and streets were already constructed.

However, for the release of the next 1,800 acres, Kellogg said a plan is needed. That should include information on the railroad, Interstate 40 access, gas line placement and more.

“They want to know everything,” he said. “And so it’s a lot more detailed than it was 40 years ago for example.”

In other airport news, Kellogg said the terminal building that now houses the Kingman Airport Cafe will be remodeled. He hopes the project will go out to bid within the next few weeks.

“Don’t just give us a terminal, give us something that makes Kingman special,” Kellogg said, citing what the City told the project’s architect. “So that will be a World War II rebuild.”

He said the cafe is working on a new menu to keep with that WWII theme. That will also match with the big-band music played there now.

“I think by us undertaking this, it will be some place special to visit,” Kellogg said.

And right next to the terminal building stands the historic WWII radio tower, for which the City received a $10,000 grant to check the structural integrity. There are only three left in the United States, two in Arizona and one in Florida.

The City brought in a structural engineer to examine the tower “from top to bottom.”

Kellogg said the structure has held up well, but that some work does need to be done on the roof and floor. The City can also make use of uniforms, radio equipment and more found at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.



“Now we will go out in order to not put a burden on the City and seek another grant,” he explained. “There’s a lot of people and a lot of organizations that love this historical restoration.”

One of the larger projects at the airport entails addressing the dross site, a result of some 6,000 military aircraft being smelted at the airport after WWII.

“Some of the byproduct that was left from the strip-downs and everything was buried right in there,” he said. “It probably would’ve been fine, but this was an EPA ruling back then, they said ‘we’re going to cover this stuff with lime.’”

Over the years the lime has reacted with the buried material, creating gases that are now pushing up asphalt in the area. The City is working with the departments of justice and defense, and Kellogg said those federal departments will foot the bill for mitigating the issue.

“The only debate that we’re into now is we asked for 4 inches of asphalt or covering as opposed to two, so that we never have to face this issue again,” Kellogg said.