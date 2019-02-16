The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
9:41 PM Sat, Feb. 16th
Meals on Wheels volunteer celebrated for her efforts

Kathleen Caruso celebrated 10 years of being a bus driver for Meals on Wheels Friday and received a new jacket with the Meals on Wheels logo and her name. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: February 16, 2019 7:26 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Volunteers do what they do because they enjoy offering their time to help others.

    Kathleen Caruso celebrated 10 years of volunteering as a bus driver for Meals on Wheels alongside friends Friday and received a jacket with her name.

    “There’s no big deal about volunteering,” she said. “Everyone needs help sometimes.”

    Caruso said she is a Girl Scout and has had a lot of years volunteering. Through the Meals on Wheels program she has met a lot of people and people who are able to benefit from the program.

    Caruso has volunteered at the Powerhouse, Mohave Museum of History and Arts and at the Kathryn Heidenreich Center, but isn’t ready to stop offering help to others.

    “Oh yeah, I’m not done,” she said.

