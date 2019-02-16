Supervisors to discuss supporting fuel tax legislation

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, as Monday is President’s Day, at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. One of the more interesting items on the agenda pertains to the legislative bill that would lead to higher gas taxes.

Put on the agenda by District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson, the item seeks approval of a resolution supporting HB 2536, which would raise gas taxes. Those funds would then be used for road maintenance throughout Arizona. According to the agenda, reasons cited for the resolution include the poor conditions of county roads and a lack of adequate funding to maintain them.

The Department of Risk and Emergency Management is recommending that the board approves a grant agreement with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for $27,000. Those monies would be used in wildland hazardous fuel removal efforts in the Deer Canyon area at Hualapai Mountain Park. The county would match $3,000 in supervisory and staff labor costs.

Supervisors will consider renewing a program agreement between Health Choice Integrated Care and Mohave County Community Services Department for the Bridge Subsidy Program. The program works to provide rental assistance to homeless persons and seriously mentally ill families. The county would receive $95,000, plus an additional $25,698.

The board could authorize the Mohave County Attorney’s Office to pursue civil action against a tenant who had been receiving Section 8 rental assistance since 2013. According to the meeting agenda, housing authority employees discovered the tenant “committed fraud” by attempting to conceal the nature of his relationship with another occupant of the residence in an effort to receive benefits of a live-in aide. They also say the tenant subleased the unit. Those two violations result in the tenant owing $11,000 to the housing authority. That amount was due to be paid by Oct. 15, 2018.

The Public Works Facilities Maintenance Division requests approval to utilize the Sourcewell Cooperative Contract with Empire Power Systems for replacement of the Adult Detention Center’s bypass circuit. Cost to the county for install and testing is around $100,000, plus about $8,000 in taxes. The division is asking for a project budget of $120,000 that includes a 10 percent contingency. The bypass would be required for maintenance to the facility’s automatic transfer switch should it fail.

The board will also direct staff to bring a list of recommendations and cost analyses for ways in which the historic jail in Kingman could be repurposed.