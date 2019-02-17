Dear Abby | New mother can’t let go of story of baby’s death

Dear Abby: I recently had a baby, and I have been diagnosed as having postpartum depression. I have tried all of the prescribed medications but took myself off them because of the side effects.

The issue I’m having is I read a news story about a tiny baby who was scalded to death years ago by his mother. I think about that precious baby all day long. I cry, I scream and I have anxiety about hot water.

I started following the case closely (it’s in another state) and have been spending my hard-earned vacation money ordering depositions and other documents from the case. I want some kind of closure on this, but I can’t seem to let this poor baby go. My money is limited, which is why I can’t/don’t see a therapist. Any advice? – Overwhelmed in Georgia

Dear Overwhelmed: Have you informed the doctor who prescribed those medications that you stopped taking them, and why? If you haven’t, you should.

It is important that you talk with a mental health professional about your obsession over the death of that baby and how it is affecting your life. Because money is limited, contact your county department of mental health and ask what services are available on a sliding financial scale.

Please don’t wait to reach out. Your own baby needs love and care, and that should be your focus.

Dear Abby: What is the best way to approach a co-worker regarding body odor? A number of people in my office have noticed it, and it’s creating a problem when someone has to sit near him during a meeting. We don’t want to cause hurt feelings, but we really need him to be aware. – Keeping Our Distance in Pennsylvania

Dear Keeping: This could be a medical problem rather than poor hygiene. Because it’s a delicate subject, one that could be embarrassing for everyone concerned, this should be discussed with HR, the person’s supervisor or the boss – depending upon the size of the company.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.