Licenses and Permits | Feb. 18, 2019

  • Originally Published: February 17, 2019 7:24 p.m.

    • Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 8:

    Cool Pro: 4335 N. Stardust Road, Kingman; HVAC replacements.

    Clear Circuit Electric: 1415 Commercial St., Mohave Valley; electrical for lift station.

    Ambient Edge: 897 S. Verde Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

    Red Lake Ventures: 5310 E. Calle Marquez, Kingman; demo mobile home.

    Mariah Weyer: 7280 S. Mountain View Road, Mohave Valley; electric upgrade from 100 amp to 200 amp.

    RLB Electric: Lake Havasu City; 200 amp temporary electrical panel.

    Ambient Edge: 7751 E. Oxbow Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.

    Barkhurst Electric: Dolan Springs; 200 amp service, sub panel.

    Juan Hernandez: Kingman; electric to well.

    Merle Lupo: Topock; add electric to garage.

    Devault Electric: 4165 N. Irving St., Kingman; electric upgrade 200 amp.

    North Side Electric: Meadview; electrical upgrade 200 amp.

    The City of Kingman issue the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 7:

    MIO Specialty Contractors: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $5,482.

    Patrick Klingel: 4240 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial demolition; zero dollars.

    Steven Mirowski: 2025 Comanche Drive, Kingman; $25.

    Dennis Owens: 4942 Christy Drive, Kingman; awnings; $229.

    Mohave Shadez: 3403 Isador Ave., Kingman; awnings; $147.

    Interstate Carport Corp: 3251 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $645.

    Blue Marlin Electric: 2221 Lucille Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    J&J Plumbing: 4749 Scotty Drive, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

    Angle Homes: 3323 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

    H&H Development: 3925 N. Evans St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,292.

    Cantrell Development: 1957 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,044.

    Cantrell Development: 3805 Laguna Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,529.

    Advantage Pool: 2150 Ridgeview Road, Kingman; pool; $895.

    Advantage Pool: 2436 Acoma Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,028.

    Mike Christian: 2251 Kingman Ave., Kingman; remodel; $183.

    Big Red Construction: 4018 Redhill Drive, Kingman; retaining wall; $299.

    The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 15:

    All American Handyman: 4350 N. Lomita St., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

    Mailboxes Net: 3900 Stockton Hill Road Ste. B, Kingman; mailbox rental and shipping.

    Jennifer Lyn Photography: 3283 Karen Ave., Kingman; photography.

    Smooth Stems by Debbi Millison: 1711 Stockton Hill Road Ste. A, Kingman; beauty shop.

    Sonora Quest Laboratories: 2505 Hualapai Mountain Road Ste. A, Kingman; outpatient clinic.

    BLOOM Hair & Beauty: 715 Main St. Ste. B, Kingman; beauty shop.

    Mohave Mental Health Clinic: 1743 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; health care.

    America’s Choice Construction: 6255 Shenandoah Ave., Las Vegas; general contractor.

    Yosemite Welding: 647 Galaxy Way, Modesto, California; welding repair services.

    Mastercorp Commercial Services: 3505 N. Main St., Crossville, Tennessee; cleaning services.

    Smiles Dunn Right: 3535 N. Stockton Hill Road Ste. D, Kingman; frozen yogurt shop.

    Tim’s Home Improvements: 3852 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

    A-1 Lock: 3955 Heather Ave., Kingman; locksmith.

    Wood Workz: 3382 N. Diamond, Kingman; retail trade.

    Music Mountain Consulting Service: 3740 Richie Drive, Kingman; educational services.

    EagleCrest Southwest: 9259 W. Caron Circle, Peoria; contractor.

    Lam Building Design: 509 48th St., Ste. 101, Tempe; contractor.

    Swinetime BBQ Catering: 3061 Dafne Ave., Kingman; food services.

    Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical: 3202 E. Harbour Drive, Phoenix; consultant.

    Trinity Woodworks: 2620 Temple Heights Drive, Oceanside, California; cabinet sales and design.

    Cobra Concrete: 2525 W. Lodge Drive, Phoenix; contractor.

    D&S Welding: 4165 N. Bond St., Kingman; welding and steel sales.

    Purple Cactus: 3280 Stockton Hill Road Ste. A, Kingman; electronics and home theater systems.

    Contemporary Flooring: 1745 W. Deer Valley Road No. 102, Phoenix; floor installs.

    Cerbat Excavation: 2540 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; contractor.

    NW Arizona Biohazard Services: 10213 S. Harbor Ave., Mohave Valley; bio hazard removal.

    3J’s Plus One Electric: 3829 E. Carson Road, Phoenix; contractor.

    Eagle Valley Construction: Chandler, Arizona; construction.

    MWE Cellular: 3990 Stockton Hill Road Ste. E, Kingman; wireless communications provider.

    Sweetheart Goat Soap: 2136 S. Dragoon Road, Golden Valley; soap company.

