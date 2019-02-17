From Manzanita to Lee Williams: Scott Taylor chosen to be new principal at LWHS

KINGMAN – Scott Taylor started his educational journey as a student at Manzanita Elementary School. From there, he went on to Hualapai Elementary and was part of the first graduating class. He soon became a bobcat at what was then Kingman Junior High, now Kingman Middle School, and graduated from the original Kingman High School.

But his Kingman Unified School District journey didn’t stop there.



After completing his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and his principalship at Northern Arizona University he came back to KUSD.

“I became assistant principal here at Manzanita in 2006 and went to Hualapai in 2007,” Taylor, current principal at Manzanita Elementary School, said.

After being part of administration for a few years, he decided to go back to the classroom and teach after his daughter became ill.

“I wanted to go back to the classroom and spend a little more time with her,” he said.

When the opportunity arose to take on an administrative role again, he grabbed it and didn’t let go.

“I decided to go for the principalship here at Manzanita,” Taylor said. “This is my third year here.”

Taylor wanted to go back into administration to help Manzanita. Being principal of the elementary for a few years, he has a bond with the school.



Now, he gets to go back and walk the halls of the building that was once his high school. Taylor will be the new Lee Williams High School principal starting July 1. Out of 12 applicants he made it to the final two and finished on top.

“It’s a new opportunity and a new challenge,” he said.

Taylor spent a day with Gretchen Dorner, current Lee Williams principal, and saw what high school is really about.

“It is a special school,” Taylor said. “The atmosphere, the climate, the culture and the quality of what’s going on in that school is amazing.”

Taylor said after his visit to the old stomping grounds, he realized the culture the Vols bring to Kingman, and he decided to go for the principal position.

Taylor’s goals going into the new position are to know everyone, listen to them and work together. He would also like to bring the “C” rated school to an “A.”

“I want that school to be the highest achieving school it can be,” Taylor said.