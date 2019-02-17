Utah Shakespeare Festival brings the classic tragedy Macbeth to LWHS

The three witches, Lady Macbeth and Macbeth are coming to Lee Williams High School.

Utah Shakespeare Festival is bringing them all to Kingman to perform the William Shakespeare classic “Macbeth” to the students of LWHS, the Positive Alternative Campus and the community.

Macbeth is a play about ambition with conspiracy, hallucination and death. The character Macbeth gets the idea from three witches that he can be the King of Scotland and realized in order to do that he has to murder the current king. During the play there’s three prophecies to pay attention to that are key to the plot.

The USF has been coming to Kingman for many years to share Shakespeare’s work. In the previous years, they came to perform “The Tempest,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” and “Macbeth.”

But this year, Macbeth will look slightly different.

“This is the second time they’ve toured with it through Kingman but it’s a different director,” said Jen Potter, PAC coordinator. “It’s different costuming and lighting.”

Audience members should experience a different show from the last time the festival brought “Macbeth” in 2015.

Sarah Kucharek, technical theater teacher at LWHS, said it’s beneficial to her students to see the same play twice.

“That’s where the art comes in,” she said.

Students can see how the play is interpreted differently or how the characters are highlighted.

A selected number of students from technical theater will help at the festival by working on set and in the sound booth.



“It’s a great learning opportunity,” Kucharek said.

Kucharek said it’s always great seeing the USF staff coaching them during setup and showing them professionalism.

The technical theater students provide lunch for USF to show their appreciation.

Seniors at LWHS are excited to see the play they have read about in their English classes.

“Students have stopped me in the hallway asking me if the ‘cursed play’ is coming,” Kucharek said.

In the theater world, Macbeth is known to be a cursed play because an actor died on opening night of the original production. In the theater community, if there is a hard play where everything goes wrong it’s known to be your “Macbeth” play, Kucharek said.

“And actors do not say ‘Macbeth’ backstage,” she said. “It’s always the Scottish play.”

Students also have the opportunity to attend camps throughout the festival, and they can receive credit for high school courses and scholarships.

Curtains open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Lee Williams High School auditorium, 400 Grandview Ave. Lobby opens at 6 p.m., general seating starts at 6:30 p.m. The play duration is 75 minutes. It’s a free performance, but donations are encouraged. Technical theater students will be selling concessions during the performance.