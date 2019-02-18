The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Amtrak gets $50M for Southwest Chief route that runs through Mohave County

New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said Friday the funding for the Southwest Chief route will enable Amtrak to pay matching funding for a grant to pay for maintenance and safety improvements to the Southwest Chief route. (Photo courtesy Amtrak)

  • Originally Published: February 18, 2019 7:30 p.m.

    • SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Lawmakers say a federal budget compromise approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump provides $50 million of additional federal funding to maintain Amtrak rail passenger service through New Mexico, Colorado and Kansas.

    New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said Friday the funding for the Southwest Chief route that travels through Kingman will enable Amtrak to pay matching funding for a grant to pay for maintenance and safety improvements to the Southwest Chief route.

    Amtrak officials previously proposed replacing train service with bus service between Dodge City, Kansas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico – about a quarter of the 2,265-mile route providing daily train service between Los Angeles and Chicago.

    The New Mexico lawmakers said the funding was also pushed by senators from Colorado and Kansas.

