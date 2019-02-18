Column | Ignorance first, destruction next

If the latest policies advanced by prominent Democrats are any indication, the national party is going over a cliff: outrageous and extreme abortion legislation (enacted or proposed) in New York, Virginia and Rhode Island; the “Green New Deal”; Sen. Cory Booker’s meatless society; Sens. Kamala Harris’ and Kirsten Gillibrand’s determination to do away with private insurance.

The current slate of Democratic policy proposals are shocking in a number of ways, but one thing that stands out is the staggering ignorance of the proponents. There was a time when the national press would call out political candidates and office holders if they displayed abject stupidity. Now the press facilitates idiocy, covers up for it and even promotes it as if it were genius – as long as it’s on the left, of course.

Millions of Americans were astonished and appalled when Democrats displayed complete disregard for the fundamental constitutional principles of due process, the presumption of innocence and the rule of law in the confirmation hearings for Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh last summer. It didn’t seem possible to sink below that. But sink the left did when a handful of Catholic schoolboys was caught on video in Washington, D.C., at the March for Life and their behavior was mischaracterized. It wasn’t enough to destroy a grown man’s career with false accusations; now the mob was attacking high schoolers and their families.

Just a few days later, New York passed legislation that expands abortion rights throughout the entire 40 weeks of pregnancy. Once again, Americans watched, aghast as the state’s lawmakers cheered and applauded the signing of legislation that can actually result in the deaths of more babies. As if that were not bad enough, Gov. Cuomo then had the spire on One World Trade Center lit in bright Planned Parenthood pink in celebration of “reproductive rights.” That building and its memorials were constructed to solemnly commemorate the deaths of thousands of people in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. That Cuomo would light the building to celebrate death is the grossest of travesties.

Oh, but there’s more. Shortly thereafter, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made the flat pronouncement in support of late-term-abortion legislation that a baby who survives an abortion would be resuscitated “if that’s what the mother and the family desired,” after which “a discussion would ensue” -- presumably about whether or not to terminate the newborn’s life by withholding basic care.

That is not abortion; that is infanticide.

Much to the surprise and consternation of the pro-abortion segment of America, the rest of the country was horrified. These new developments in abortion activism are a far cry from “safe, legal and rare.” They put the lie to the left’s shtick that victims of abortions are “just a clump of cells.” And they refuted their 40-plus year accusations that those of us who warned that abortion was a slippery slope were hysterics. These new laws run counter to the Hippocratic Oath and basic human decency.

It might seem incongruous and unserious to lump Democrats’ cheering for abortion together with the “farting cows” and transoceanic high-speed rails referenced in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal.” But in truth, all of the policies Democrats appear to be seriously advancing are grounded not only in ignorance but also in a profound hostility to humanity.

Commercial enterprises do not share the same value as human beings. But they are nevertheless exercises in human ingenuity and creativity. The best businesses serve humanity in many ways: through technological advances; the provision of goods and services that improve the quality of our lives; and the creation of jobs and charitable giving. As Starbucks founder – and potential presidential candidate – Howard Schultz has stated, a successful business is part of the American dream for many Americans, native-born and immigrant alike.

You would never know that in hearing the Democrats talk. New Jersey Sen. and Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker states that the planet cannot sustain a population that eats meat. He sees no problem with forcing his particular dietary choices on the rest of us, even if it puts countless ranchers, farmers, butchers, grocers and restaurant owners out of business.

Ditto for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s asinine proposals in her “Green New Deal.” She would put coal companies, oil companies and natural gas companies out of business, and put the millions of people who work for them (and their suppliers, wholesalers and retailers) out of work. Internal combustion engines? Gone. Airplanes? Gone. Goodbye to the aircraft manufacturers, motor manufacturers, airlines and the millions of jobs in those industries and everything related to them. And let’s not forget dairy farmers.

Sens. Gillibrand and Harris have an industry that they’re ready to destroy, too: private insurance. When asked about private insurance under her “Medicare-for-all” proposal, Harris said: “Let’s eliminate all of that. Let’s move on.” Similarly, Gillibrand asserted that the end of private insurance is “an urgent goal.”

If you work for a company in one of these many industries – or, heaven forbid, you own all or part of one – how does it feel to have a handful of people announcing that their political aspirations are to destroy your life’s work?

The vast majority of these lawmakers have never started, built or grown a business in their lives. They don’t have the foggiest idea what it takes to start a company or run it; what it’s like to put your life savings and life’s blood into your business; how seriously entrepreneurs and business leaders take their responsibilities to those who work for them and depend on them for pay.

And their ignorance is exceeded only by their impulse to destroy.