Kingman graced with snow: community takes advantage of winter weather

Justin DeCoudres, left, and Mike Simmons of Graves U-Haul built a snowman on top of one of their trailers Monday. (Photo courtesy of Tuesday Simmons)

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: February 18, 2019 7:21 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Kingman’s early birds woke up to a blanket of snow Monday morning, but the night owls started playing in the snow Sunday night when it began to fall.

    Kingman Snow Day - Feb. 18, 2019

    Kingman’s early birds woke up to a blanket of snow Monday morning, but started playing in the snow Sunday night as it started to fall. Many of the Daily Miner readers shared their photos of their snow adventures.

    The last time Kingman received more than an inch of snow was back in 2015. The City limits had seen half-inch snowfalls the past few years, but most of the snow could be found at Hualapai Mountain Park.

    According to the Mohave County Parks Instagram page, there was 8 inches of snow by the ranger station overnight.

    The National Weather Service reported that as of last night. Kingman received 2.25 inches of snow. Snow is expected Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

